Dubai: The has temporarily suspended the issuing of all work permits including for domestic workers as of March 19 until further notice, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The order will exempt work permits for Expo 2020 workers and intra-corporate transfers.
The Ministry’s decision comes in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management to strengthen preventive and precautionary measures taken by the country to confront the emerging coronavirus and prevent its spread.