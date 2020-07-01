Churches in the UAE are still closed Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Churches across the UAE are not yet open but are making final preparations, including undertaking extensive disinfection programmes, before eventually welcoming visitors.

Authorities earlier announced places of worship across the UAE will reopen on July 1 amidst strict precautionary measures, lifting the temporary closure of mosques, churches and temples on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA), the governing body of the Catholic Church in the UAE, Oman and Yeman, posted on its website: “Our churches in the various emirates are working closely with the Community Development Authority and other relevant government entities responsible for ensuring a safe environment for the places of worship during the pandemic.”

“Our priority remains to ensure a safe environment for our faithful…Please note that our churches will open only after the operating policies and procedures for worship places in the respective emirates are finalised and the necessary safety mechanisms are approved by the concerned authorities,” it added.

AVOSA noted: “Following the finalisation of policies and obtaining the necessary approvals, every parish will release instructions on opening hours, the nature of the prayer services that will be conducted and details of all the services that will be available in the parish premises.”

“Our faithful are kindly requested to await the relevant communication which will be posted on parish website and parish social channels in due course,” it added.

AVOSA also expressed its gratitude to the UAE and its departments “who have been working round the clock to support our communities during these challenging times.”

Fr. Lennie J A Connully OFM Cap, parish priest at St. Marys Catholic Church, Dubai, said: “Once we have prepared the church and premises as per the conditions laid down, the government representatives will inspect our preparations and only when they are satisfied with our preparations will they actually allow us to open the church for worship,” he underlined.

Rev. Harrison Chinnakumar, chaplain of Holy Trinity Church in Oud Metha, also told Gulf News: “We have got the permission to open our compound. But we are preparing our compound and the congregations about the worship and prayers. We are doing deep cleaning as well as sanitising the compound.”

Parishioners raring to attend mass services in person

Art Los Baños, a parishioner at St. Francis Church in Jebel Ali, said: “We are definitely very happy to hear this good news (church reopening). My wife and I attended the early morning mass at St. Francis on March 15 not knowing that would be our last mass there. The question now is how to accommodate all parishioners.”

Indian national Jennifer Mendonsa, parishioner at St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai, added: “I am very pleased that church will open again and I will be able to receive the sacrament after over a 100 days.”

Revd Canon Andy Thompson, MBE, Senior Chaplain at St Andrew’s Church in Abu Dhabi, also said “the last few months have challenged religious communities to find new ways of expressing their faith.