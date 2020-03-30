305 motorists held on Sunday for moving out during sterilisation drive

Radars have been activated to catch motorists who violate the stay-at-home orders Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have activated radars to monitor motorists who may violate the stay-at-home directives during the National Sterilisation Programme.

Radars on Sharjah roads will flash drivers who are moving around the city in their vehicles during the sterilisation operation from 8pm until 6am each night until April 5.

Residents have been urged to apply for move permits online on the police website (www.shjpolice.gov.ae) if they need to step out of the house for essential purposes only. If they move out without the permits, they will be liable to pay fines.

The General Command of Sharjah Police has activated the radar devices at all main entrances to the emirate, in addition to deploying more than 120 patrols daily in all areas of the emirate (Sharjah, Central Region, Eastern Region).

The General Command of Sharjah Police called on all members of society to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus.

Major General Saif Ziril Al Shamsi, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police said the radars will be activated at 8pm today to limit the movement of people.