Joy Arakkal Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The family members of an Indian industrialist, who committed suicide in Dubai, on Thursday became the first passengers to be allowed to fly out of the UAE to India during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wife Celine and children Arun and Ashlyn were given special permission by the Indian and UAE authorities to accompany the mortal remains of Joy Arakkal, 52, who died on April 23.

According to Dubai Police, Arakkal had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay due to financial problems. As first reported by Gulf News, the police had also ruled out any criminal suspicion in his death.

A UAE Gold Card recipient, Arakkal was the managing director of Dubai-headquartered Innova Group of Companies which had diverse businesses, with major focus on the oil sector. He was also known for various philanthropic initiatives.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul on Wednesday told Gulf News that Arakkal’s family had received the No Objection Certificates from India for flying home with his body.

The consulate was coordinating with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) for helping them with the necessary permits from the UAE.

“The approvals came late evening yesterday,” Vipul said on Thursday.

“They have received all the approvals to take off at 3.30pm and they will be flying from the Al Maktoum International Airport,” said advocate Hashik T.K, one of the community members supporting Arakkal’s family in repatriation procedures.

He said the family was flying to Calicut International Airport in Kerala, from where they will proceed to Arakkal’s hometown Mananthavady in Wayanad district where he had built a 45,000sqft mansion, one of the biggest houses in Kerala.

According to reports from Wayanad, only 20 people have been permitted to attend Arakkal’s funeral service at his house and St. Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Kaniyaram.

Hashik said Arakkal’s family members had tested negative for COVID-19 after they underwent the tests as per the government’s requirement.