Movement at public transport hubs is down 69 per cent according to a Google mobility report Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: A 69 per cent drop in people going to transport hubs such as bus and metro stations in the UAE has been reported by Google.

The ‘Community Mobility Report’ published on March 29 compared data from five week periods starting in January to monitor movement during the COVID-19 outbreak across 131 countries.

Restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and theatres dropped 55 per cent (some statistics were taken before closures), and a 26 per cent drop in people going to grocery markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, specialty food shops, drug stores and pharmacies.

Movement to places like national parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas and public gardens also dropped 53 per cent.

Places of work saw a 45 per cent decrease, while residences increased 26 per cent.