Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad issues orders today suspending judgements related to eviction of residential and commercial tenants.

Dubai: The Dubai Government has temporatily suspended eviction judgements related to residential and commerical facilities in the emirate in March and April.

The government has also suspends imprisonment judgements on all rental related cases in March and April.

Following the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to take all necessary measures to help people overcome the challenges caused by the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued directives to suspend eviction judgments related to residential and commercial facilities.

The suspension of eviction judgments is applicable to judgments issued in March and April. The suspension of eviction judgments is not applicable to abandoned homes.

Sheikh Maktoum also suspended imprisonment judgments on all rental related cases.

The generous gesture reflects the leadership’s humanitarian considerations at a time when people are facing challenges.