Coronavirus test Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents who display COVID-19 symptoms or suspect that they have been in contact with an infected person must call the Estijaba hotline on 8001717, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) advised today (April 3).

These cases will not be screened or checked at facilities such as the Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi or Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital, the ADPHC, a part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), said on its social media accounts.

A drive-through COVID-19 screening centre is currently operational at the Zayed Sports City in the capital. It began operations last Sunday, and had performed 2,934 checks in its first four days, according to the ADPHC.

Any other screenings must be assigned and booked by the Estijaba service, which is monitored by health professionals qualified to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The ADPHC has said that more centres are expected to be set up soon.

Al Rahba Hospital in the capital and Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain are only for confirmed COVID-19 patients, who have to be treated in isolation.

The ADPHC has also instructed that residents maintain social distancing and adopt hygiene measures to keep themselves protected.