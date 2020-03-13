Abu Dhabi: All wedding parties in Abu Dhabi have been banned from Sunday as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Culture and Tourism in the capital said on Friday.
A statement from the department said, “In line with the prevalence measures for Coronavirus (COVID-19), the department is instructing all tourism establishments in the emirate to ban of wedding parties.”
The ban is effective from Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month.
Read more
- Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidarity with China
- Flight cancellations see sharp spike on coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus: Airline ticket rates reduced, but is anyone flying?
- Coronavirus: UAE doctors explain why shisha ban is a good thing
- Watch how coronavirus patients are treated in UAE
However, the department said it will update on a weekly basis.
The department legal measures will be taken against any violators.