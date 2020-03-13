The ban is effective from Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month

All wedding parties stand cancelled till March end Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: All wedding parties in Abu Dhabi have been banned from Sunday as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Culture and Tourism in the capital said on Friday.

A statement from the department said, “In line with the prevalence measures for Coronavirus (COVID-19), the department is instructing all tourism establishments in the emirate to ban of wedding parties.”

The ban is effective from Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month.

However, the department said it will update on a weekly basis.