Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: A total of 37,469 people have safely returned to their home countries from the UAE on 312 special repatriation flights operated by 54 airlines even as normal passenger flight operations remain temporarily suspended at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), thanks to efforts of service partners across Dubai’s aviation sector, embassies and UAE government authorities.

The temporary suspension of flights at DXB and DWC was implemented on March 24 as part of a comprehensive array of measures initiated by the UAE government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Dubai’s aviation sector has always been renowned for its collaborative approach, but even this already high standard has been surpassed since the onset of COVID-19,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group.

“This has been the result of maintaining clear and open lines of communication, fuelling collaborative decision-making with real-time data and tirelessly pursuing our shared goal of getting our customers home safely and in good health as quickly as circumstances permit. We remain confident that Dubai’s aviation sector will emerge from this crisis as an even stronger and more resilient community that is ready to reconnect the world and retain its leading position globally,” he said.

The sector has collectively stepped up the frequency and intensity of sterilisation and deep cleaning programmes as well as implementing social distancing measures in the airport environment in full alignment with directives issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Dubai Health Authority.