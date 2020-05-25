Eid gifts were given to 336 children Image Credit: Pexels

Abu Dhabi: A total of 336 children quarantined in buildings overseen by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have received Eid gifts under a joint effort by various health authorities.

The initiative was undertaken by the MoHAP, the Ministry of Community Development and the Committee of Abstaining Families of the Dar Al-Ber Society in order to share the joyful spirit of Eid.

“The initiative, which is launched by MoHAP’s Maternal and Child Health section, reflects the meanings of social and humanitarian responsibility and it aims to promote values of giving and social solidarity, as well as alleviate the psychological burden on them and their families during their stay under quarantine,” said Dr Aisha Suhail, director of the primary healthcare department at MoHAP.