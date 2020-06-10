Dubai Police virtual clinic Image Credit: Supplied/Dubai Police

Dubai: A total of 312 inmates inside Dubai Central Jail benefited from the virtual clinic that eliminated the need for a physical visit as part of precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 inside the jail, an official said on Wednesday.

The inmates consult with doctors through a virtual conference after a nurse does the initial checks and send the tests to the spcialised doctor. An appointment is booked through Skype.

Brigadier Ali Al Shammali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said 312 inmates used the virtual conference for medical tests since April this year.

“The initiative aims to reduce time and effort as well as comply with social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have specialised doctors in the prison’s clinic who communicate with inmates while the latter sit in their prison wards. The doctors can give full medical advice to the inmate and we provide the prescribed medicine,” Brig Al Shammali said.

“If the inmate’s condition is critical, then he will be transferred to the clinic.”