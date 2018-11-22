Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has denied a recent story alleging that a Moroccan woman killed her lover and chopped his body into pieces and cooked it, calling it fake news.
In an official statement on Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Police said the false story started through social media before it was picked up by several media outlets.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, a crime did occur in Al Ain, however the incident was not as what was being falsely spread through social media.
The police urged the public and media to be wary of fake stories circulating on social media and to verify the original source.
The Abu Dhabi Police warned the public against spreading stories that are false.