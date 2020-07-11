Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Security (ADAFSA) have managed to reduce the date palm weevil threat by 47 per cent thanks to pesticides.
“The authority is currently implementing an Integrated Date Palm Pest Management Programme (IPM) to control and manage major date palm pests in Abu Dhabi farms. One of the major problems in date palm pests is the red palm weevil,” said an ADAFSA official.
The red palm weevil attacks trees from their internal tissue, however infection rates had decreased by 47 per cent using injections and 36 per cent thanks to pesticides, the official added.
The UAE grows around 160 varieties of dates and 55 species have been identified. There are an estimated 44 million date palm trees in the UAE that produce over 100,000 tonnes of dates annually and the UAE exports to over 45 countries. Around 8.5 million of these date palm trees are located in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Over 17,000 farmers from all over the country deliver dates to Al Foah dates factory in Abu Dhabi.