UAE will be building a church and mosque named after Saint Francis and Imam Al Tayyeb next to each other in Abu Dhabi.
This was declared at the end of the inter-religious meeting and the foundation stones for the same were signed by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
My brother Mohammed bin Rashid & I have signed the foundation stone for construction of a new ‘Church of Saint Francis’ and ‘Mosque of Shaikh Ahmad Al Tayyeb’ in Abu Dhabi. They will serve as beacons to uphold the values of tolerance,moral integrity & human fraternity in the UAE, Mohammd Bin Zayed tweeted.