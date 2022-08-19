Dubai: Children under the age of five are not allowed to use the adult swimming pools in Dubai hotels, according to new rules issued by Dubai Municipality.
The circular from the Environmental Health Section of the Health and Safety Department at the civic body, sent to all hotel, also states that children must be accompanied by parents all the time in the adult pool areas. It says that they are not allowed to use the adult swimming pool even their parents.
The circular says the rules must be displayed in a clearly visible place and be printed in both English and Arabic.
According to the circular, all hotels and hotel apartments must adhere to the following rules:
*Provide sufficient number of lifeguards according the pool area and the number of users
*Ensure the lifeguards are provided with adequate qualifications and training about swimming pools supervision and rescue operation
*Do not assign lifeguards with tasks other than supervising the pools
*Ensure that children accompanied by their parents
*Clearly display the instructions on the board in the swimming pool area both in English and Arabic