Dubai: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana is on a visit to the UAE, which, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, is the first official visit by any sitting CJI.
Ramana is the chief judge of the apex court, Supreme Court of Indi, a as well as the highest-ranking officer of the Indian federal judiciary.
Ramana, the 48th CJI, visited the UAE’s Federal Supreme Court during his maiden visit, a spokesperson of the mission said.
India’s chief judicial officer also met the UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Mohammed Hamad Al Badi and the president of the Federal Supreme Court on Thursday.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir accompanied the CJI during the official visits in the presence of Indian Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli, and UAE Judge Abdul Rahman Al Balushi, the Embassy stated on social media.
Community meeting
The mission stated that issues concerning the Indian expatriates in the UAE and closer judicial cooperation between India and the UAE were discussed during the meeting. It said “the historic visit by the CJI will boost the India-UAE shared vision.”
The CJI also addressed a group of Indian expats at the Indian Social Cultural Club in Abu Dhabi, the mission added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said the CJI will be the chief guest at the international conference on ‘Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation’ that will be held in Dubai on Saturday.
The Indian Council of Arbitration is organising the event with support from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.