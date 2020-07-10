Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume its commercial flights between Dubai and Manila starting July 12, the airline announced on Friday.
Cebu Pacific will initially operate only one return flight every week between the two cities. Flight from Manila to Dubai (5J 18) will be every Sunday at 6.55pm (Philippine standard time), and Dubai to Manila (5J 19) on Mondays at 3.30am (UAE time)
Cebu Pacific said in a statement sent to Gulf News: “In line with the safety measures implemented by the Dubai government, passengers traveling to the emirate are required to obtain travel and health insurance coverage before arrival, as required by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
“Guests without valid health insurance may be denied check-in or boarding. They must also register on the COVID-19 DXB app beforehand,” it added.
Filipinos who are UAE residence visa-holders, meanwhile, will also need return approvals from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in order to re-enter Dubai.
Cebu Pacific said government quarantine and travel regulations will apply for all passengers flying between Manila and Dubai.
“Upon arrival in Manila, all passengers will be subjected to testing and mandatory 14-day quarantine,” it added.
Cebu Pacific also called on passengers to follow all safety protocols, including wearig of masks at all times and being at the airport three hours before the flight.
The airline also said passengers who cancel flights may avail of any flexible options including rebooking online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight).
Meanwhil, Cebu Pacific and CebGo are operating a limited number of domestic flights in the Philippines, as approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).
An updated list of international and domestic can be found on www.cebupacificair.com