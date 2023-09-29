Magical world

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and managing director of ELF Publishing, said: “We understand that every child is unique, and our competitions are tailored to engage each child in a way that best suits their abilities and interests. We want to give every child the highest chance of falling in love with literature, whether it’s through reading, writing, performing, or creating with their hands. We give each child an opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of storytelling.”

Inter-school competition

The Chevron Readers’ Cup competition is designed to ignite a passion for reading among students. This inter-school competition encourages teamwork, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of selected literary works.

Students will have the opportunity to delve into a curated list of engaging reading material and go head-to-head to answer book-related quizzes.

The Emirates NBD Poetry for All competition celebrates the magic of poetry performance and recital. This competition invites students to explore their poetic abilities and share their unique perspectives through the tapestry of poetry. With a focus on self-expression, cultural appreciation, and emotional depth, the Poetry for All Competition provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and connect with their peers through the beauty of spoken word.

Who is eligible?

The competitions are run in Arabic and English languages. Chevron Readers’ Cup is open to all full-time students in the GCC (UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait) and the deadline to register for the competition is October 2.

Emirates NBD Poetry for All Competition is open to all full-time students in the UAE and competition registrations close on October 24. The winners will be recognized at Prize Giving ceremonies at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in January/February 2024. The winning individuals/teams will receive cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

Renu Sharma, general manager, ME JV’s Aviation, Chevron said: “Chevron Readers’ Cup encourages students to read critically and comprehend complex ideas as individuals and in teams and they develop as well-rounded individuals who will contribute positively to society and drive progress.”

Moadh Bukhash, chief marketing officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We believe that cultural preservation and innovation can and should go hand in hand. The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature enables us to give back to our wonderful community and contribute to safeguarding our nation’s rich cultural heritage, by providing students a platform to carry the legacy of our forefathers.”