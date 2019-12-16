Dubai: A European inmate who was serving his jail term in Dubai Central Jail for possessing drugs, was sent back to his country to complete his cancer treatment in the company of his family, an official said on Monday.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of Correctional and Punitive Establishments Department, said the 61-year-old European inmate of African origin was diagnosed with cancer while serving his 10-year jail term.

He said that despite receiving treatment inside Al Aweer jail, doctors recommended that he be sent back to his country for treatment as he could be with his family members.

“Dubai Police focuses on the humane side of cases. We look after the health of our inmates and provide them with necessary treatment. This inmate suffered from cancer while he was inside the jail. He will be returned to his country to spend time with his family,” Brig Al Shamali said.

The inmate was convicted in 2018 by Dubai Criminal Court after he was caught at Dubai International Airport for possessing drugs meant for trading in the country.

“We provided him with necessary treatment but his condition did not permit him to stay in jail even with medicine. We coordinated with the concerned authority to get a medical report about his condition and recommend that he be sent back to his country,” Brig Al Shamali said.

An order was issued by Dubai Public Prosecution to release the inmate based on medical and police reports.