Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC Image Credit: Supplied

What does it mean for the IBPC to be recognised by the Dubai Government at the BEA?

IBPC is encouraged and enthused that this recognition is awarded for meeting the Model of Excellence criteria set for the Business Excellence Award (BEA) and for IBPC’s continuous improvement. It is also a validation and appreciation of the transparency in disclosures and good governance.

How is the IBPC helping the Indian business community forge strong partnerships and build excellent business models within the UAE?

Through IBPC’s sector-wise Focus Groups and Forums, the business community is provided access to leaders in each business activity. We are also reviewing the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoE) strategically.

Offering memberships to Emiratis within the IBPC was an excellent step by the management to forge closer business and trade partnerships between the representatives of both nations. What has been the response, are there any similar initiatives in the offing soon?

This initiative is work in progress and opens up avenues for not just business and trade partnerships but importantly investment flows. Yes, there are a few interesting initiatives in the offing; e.g. a Family Office Forum. More as we roll out.

How did the pandemic make the IBPC revise its events schedule, how has the response been to the IBPC webinar series over the course of the year? Are the IBPC webinars expected to continue once live events come back into play?

We anticipated and adapted early to be the first Council to seamlessly switch to the virtual Webinars. Going forward when live physical events resume, webinars will remain a rapid and ready option. We see a hybrid model for a while. It is cost and time effective.

How is IBPC supporting Indian businesses in the UAE as they prep to meet challenges in a post-Covid world?

Policy advocacy in the last few years has enabled the large Indian business and professional community to articulate and escalate issues after careful examination of the pros and cons. The Federal and Dubai Governmental authorities have been appreciative and sensitive to such policy advocacy initiatives. We believe that post Covid this role will become even more critical across business sectors via our strategically established Focus Groups.

With the Expo being hosted next year in the Emirate, are there any plans that IBPC has in place for the extravaganza that you would like to share?