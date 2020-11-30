P B Abdul Jebbar, Managing Director of Hotpack Global, receives the Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 from Eng. Saeed Al Awadi, CEO, Dubai Exports Image Credit: Supplied

Hotpack Packaging, the Middle East based pioneers in the manufacture and distribution of packaging solutions, is now synonymous in the region for its array of innovative packaging products and services that stand out from the rest for quality, innovation and hygiene standards. Preferred packaging partner in the past 25 years for major hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, airlines, ship chandlers and above all, thousands of household users, Hotpack strides ahead of time with their innovative, trend setting range of products and services.

With a product range of more than 3500 products, 26 branches, 12 plant locations, about 22,000 dedicated customers worldwide and a staff strength of over 2250 employees, Hotpack is on a roll, enhancing its presence in the global market for packaging, and steadily aiming for their ultimate vision to be recognized as premier global brand in the packaging industry.

Image Credit: Supplied

Hotpack also made their presence felt in the US, European and Australian markets after successfully launching its UK operations few years ago. As a hallmark to his position, Hotpack has recently achieved AA certification from British Retail Consortium Global Standards for its major factories in UAE for following global standards for packaging materials.

Recently adjudged winners of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for manufacturing sector, the company is determined to continue embracing digitalization strategies initiated three years ago, with both hands. “This is a moment of great pride for Hotpack that we are recognized by the leaders of this country. We hope that our success can shine as an example to others, of what is possible in this land, so that they might too, engage in this initiative by Government of Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai” stated Abdul Jebbar, the charismatic Managing Director of Hotpack Global.

The Hotpack head office Image Credit: Supplied

Group Executive Director Zainudeen said, “Despite having high confidence in our state of digital roll out, this award allowed us to appreciate our strengths, also to identify potential areas for future improvement.”

2020 also marks the silver jubilee year of Hotpack. From its inception in 1995, Hotpack has continually embraced state-of-the-art manufacturing technology at the core of its growth and operations. The roadmap for Hotpack in digitalisation was rolled out three years ago and has been firmly rooted towards the platinum standard of Industry 4.0. Benefitting from our invaluable learning gained from these awards, our new five-year digital transformation strategy will embrace and combine innovations in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotic technology, IoT, big data etc. to enhance efficiency and optimise operations by smart usage of technology, people and processes.