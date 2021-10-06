Dubai: A British national is the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Keith I., 67, is based in the city of Houston, in Texas state, USA. His winning ticket number 1157 was picked in the draw Series 370, which he purchased online on September 13.
A regular participant for DDF draws, Keith could not contain his excitement at the win. The father-of-three is currently vacationing in France. “I will look after my family and pay off my mortgage,” he said.
Keith, who is said to have bought several tickets for Series 370, becomes the 15th British national to win $1 million at DDF.
Other winners
Indian expat Deepak Sharma Raghunath Sharma, 45, based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 850 GS (Black/Yellow) motorbike, with ticket number 0993 in the ‘Finest Surprise Series 471’, which he purchased online on September 13.
Sharma is a second-time motorbike winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won an Indian Scout Bobber (Jade Smoke), with ticket number 0643 in Finest Surprise Series 450 on April 7.
A resident of Sharjah for 10 years, Sharma, a property agent, has been participating in the DDF promotion for more than four years now.
Habib Nehme, a Lebanese national, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 0268 in Finest Surprise Series 1784, which he purchased online on September 25.
Nehme was not immediately reachable after the announcement of his win.
Another winner is Dhanasekar Balasundaram, who won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL 1200X (Vivid Black) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 469 with ticket number 0146.
Balasundaram is also a second time motorbike winner with DDF as he previously won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure (Kalamta Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 0238 in Finest Surprise Series 467 on September 8 2021