DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened the main bridge at the intersection of Expo Road and Al Asayel Street. The bridge is a part of Phase 5 of the roads network leading to the Expo site. “RTA has partially opened three lanes in each direction of the bridge on Expo Road. This phase includes the construction of bridges extending 2.6km and roads spanning about 3km.
"Expo Road will be widened to six lanes in each direction over a 3km sector. Two service roads will be added to ease the present traffic condition,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA.
He said Expo Road will be elevated at the intersection with Al Asayel Street with a bridge of six lanes in each direction extending 800m. Two other bridges will be constructed to link Expo Road with the service road extending one kilometre to ensure smooth traffic flow from and to Expo site.