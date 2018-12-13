Ajman: A 4-year-old Emirati boy suffocated after climbing into a front-loading washing machine at his home in Al Rawdha area in Ajman, said Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, director of Al Hamidiya Police Station, Ajman Police.
The boy was with his grandmother and uncle when the accident occurred, while his mother was out.
When the mother came home, she found the boy unconscious inside the washing machine. The boy's uncle broke the washing-machine door and pulled the boy out, but the boy was dead, the police said.
The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The boy may have climbed into the washing machine out of curiosity and that the lid slammed shut, trapping him inside, the police said.
The machine started automatically and filled with hot water and started the wash cycle, the police said.
Police investigation is ongoing.