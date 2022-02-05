Dubai: Dubai Police have fulfilled the wish of a four-year-old Arab boy by helping him experience what it is like to be being a police officer for a day and giving him a ride in one of Dubai Police’s luxury police patrols.
This gesture is part of the ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative, which aims to spread happiness among children of different ages and nationalities.
The Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, had learned about the boy’s wish from his parents. They then visited him, gifted him a police uniform, and offered him a ride in one of the luxury police patrols.
The child’s parents expressed their gratitude to the police for their response and for having fulfilled their child’s wish.
Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, highlighted Dubai Police’s keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members. He added that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities to entertain and educate children, including through Dubai Police’s mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, police dog shows, and Dubai Police Mounted show.
‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’
Launched in January 2020, the ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ Initiative has succeeded in fulfilling 34 wishes and benefiting more than 481 children of different ages and nationalities.