Abu Dhabi: His His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Bill Gate, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and discussed the need to enhance cooperation between UAE’s humanitarian organisations and Bill the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in combating diseases.
They reviewed the outcome of the joint cooperation and future initiatives after a decade of the first charitable collaboration.
Sheikh Mohamed praised cooperation between the two sides and the results achieved out of common concern to help all human beings enjoy a healthy and dignified life.
He stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to eliminate preventable infectious diseases and improve the lives of the world's poorest communities.
Bill Gates lauded Sheikh Mohamed’s humanitarian role and initiatives that support the foundation’s efforts in eradicating diseases. He highlighted the UAE’s significant support and its contribution to helping people improve their