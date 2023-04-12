Muhammed Mufeer, first weekly e-draw winner for Week 1

Muhammed Mufeer, an Indian national who won the first Dh100,000 cash prize during the first weekly e-draw in April, currently works as a driver in Qatar. The Big Ticket customer decided to start purchasing raffle tickets after coming across a post on social media two years ago, and has been doing so ever since.

Having pooled his money with a group of 10 of his friends and work colleagues, he says he hadn’t expected to win and has yet to decide how he will spend his portion of the cash prize.

Hassan Kutty, second weekly e-draw winner for Week 1

Originally from India, Hassan Kutty was named the second Dh100,000 cash prize winner during the first weekly e-draw in April. Hassan has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years and currently works as a shopkeeper at a grocery store.

The lucky Big Ticket customer first learned of Big Ticket while passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport six years ago. Hassan vows to continue purchasing raffle tickets and is hopeful that he could one day also be named the grand prize winner.

Arun Panicker, third weekly e-draw winner for Week 1

A resident of India, Arun is the third Dh100,000 cash prize winner for the month of April. The Big Ticket customer decided to purchase a ticket for the first time three years ago while on a visit to Abu Dhabi and has been pooling his money with a close friend every month ever since.

When asked about his plans to spend his portion of the cash prize, Arun mentioned that he will book a holiday with his family and invest the rest into potential business opportunities.

Rajeev Raveendran, fourth weekly e-draw winner for Week 1

A resident of Ireland, Rajeev was named the final week 1 e-draw winner for the month of April and walked away with Dh100,000. Rajeev has been a resident of Ireland for the past year and currently works as a security guard. The Indian national purchased his first-ever Big Ticket from the airport while on a trip to the UAE with his wife and daughter.

Big Ticket participant who purchase raffle tickets during the month of April are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15 million grand prize on 3rd May.

Fans of Big Ticket have until April 30, to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

April weekly e-draw dates:

Promotion 1: 1st - 9th April & Draw Date – 10th April (Monday)

Promotion 2: 10th - 16th April & Draw Date – 17th April (Monday)

Promotion 3: 17th - 23rd April & Draw Date – 24th April (Monday)

Promotion 4: 24th - 30th April & Draw Date – 1st May (Monday)