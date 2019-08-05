Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has renewed its agreements with a driving institute and two other driving centres to improve the quality of the driver learning experience.

Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, signed the agreements with Amer Ahmad Belhasa, CEO of Emirates Driving Institute; Al Rayyah Ebrahim, CEO of Galadari Motor Driving Centre; and Ahmad Suhail Al Ayyali, CEO of Dubai Driving Centre.

“The signing of these agreements with the three leading driving entities is part of RTA’s efforts to adopt the best practices of driving learning worldwide and boost the public-private partnership. The agreements aim to improve the quality of drivers’ training by introducing new programmes and supporting the needs of passenger transport activities in Dubai,” said Al Ali.