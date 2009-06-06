Abu Dhabi: The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) says the public can now block spam SMSs that reach their mobile phones.

Mohammad Al Ganem, TRA Director-General, says: "We received some inquiries on how to face such a quantity of Spam SMSs that reach the subscribers' mobile phones, hence, we would like to clarify that spam SMSs that broadcast files to be downloaded by the mobile holder are considered a hacking tool.

"Therefore, we advise the subscribers not to accept the file; bearing in mind the text SMS in itself is not dangerous, the danger lies in the file when the subscriber accepts to download. Furthermore, we advise subscribers not to give their phone numbers to entities and parties that are unknown to them.

"As for the means to block these spam SMSs, the two licensed telecoms operators have been interested in solving such a problem. ‘du' is working on a parallel solution, which once launched, will enable subscribers to block spam SMSs. Once a service is blocked, subscribers will also have the option to unblock the service in case they wish to continue receiving messages from the source.

"As for Etisalat, it already provides the service of blocking spam SMSs where their subscribers may block the short numbers and the source of the message through sending a text SMS including the letter b' or the word block' followed by the number of the SMS source to 1011; then the message source will automatically be blocked," Al Ganem said.

The move comes as part of the TRA's Commitment to transparency and protecting the interests of UAE telecoms subscribers.

Your comments



To stop it, its easy just stop giving your phone to everybody when they ask you,you buy shoes they will ask you give me your phone number, you think you are going to win so you also give your phone number and you dont know where your phone number will end.

joe

dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 17:10



I agree with the first post. I get more spam from Etisalat and E-vision with ads for other companies than regular spam. If Etisalat wants to fight spam, they need to look themselves in the mirror.

Charles

Dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 16:51



Can authorities explain how to stop SPAM SMS without sender numbers. I once spoke to Etisalat Customer Services and they advised me that they cannot stop their own marketing SMS.

Somasundaram

Dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 16:11



Most of the spam I receive through SMS appears to originate from Etisalat themselves. How on earth can Etisalat claim to be fighting people sending unwanted and un-solicited SMS when they themselves are obviously being paid by companies to send SMS advertising to customers. Surely Etisalat should not be doing this? I also see that Du have started the same prectice. Please would TRA look into this matter (or are they all linked with the TRA?). In a country which has some of the world's most expensive telecom rates, this should not happen.

Jeymer Hareo

Dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 14:05



i am also receiving missed calls from numbers starting with +92 and they just don't give up. also, today at 6am i have received an sms from easy loans promoting some loans from a specific bank. 6am!! this might cause a panic for people!

Farah

Dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 13:53



I would like to know how to block the spamming that I receive from companies such as Etisalat (arabic msg), Furniture stores or Pizza restaurants. There is no number indicated and it's not possible to reply to them. Elsewhere in the wolrd such spamming is against the law and is punishable for the sender.

Steve

dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 11:57



Spam sms via mobile can be controlled but what we can do against SMS via internet. It is good by that authorities are taking action against it but it is not the most serious problem.

Tarek Jaafar

Fujairah,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 11:10



That is definitely a very strong step taken when so many people fall victim for this spam, sms es and phone calls. Off late I have been getting missed calls from this mentioned phone number +923077801385, the 1st time I picked up and someone said that its from etisalat, pakistan br. and I have won a hundred thousand dirham in some lottery! they wanted my bank account number so that they could transfer d prize money!! i disconnected saying that I would complaint if I ever get a call.. since then , they donot call me up, but keep giving missed calls!! and they all have initials +92....I ernestly request the authority to track down these criminals so that no innocent people become their prey.

Aisha

Dubai,UAE

Posted: June 07, 2009, 10:23

