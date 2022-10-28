Company has the right to dismiss its manager as per the terms of the Memorandum of Association of the Company or the contract through which he was appointed. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: My brother and I are partners in a limited liability company and each of us owns 20 per cent of the company’s shares. The problem is that the company’s manager does not inform us of the company’s budget, and he also claims that the company does not make profits, but rather large losses. Are we legally entitled to dismiss the manager and appoint another one? What are the legal procedures to review the company’s budget? Please advise

Answer: You have the right to dismiss the manager as per the terms of the Memorandum of Association of the Company or the contract through which he was appointed. If they do not provide any such term, he can be dismissed by a decision of the general assembly or by filing a justified suitcase in front of a court if he, for example, did not prepare the annual balance sheet, the profit and loss account, the annual report on the activity and financial position of the company or he commits any fraudulent acts.

Article 85 states that unless the Memorandum of Association of the Company or the contract appointing the manager provides otherwise, the manager shall be dismissed by the decision of the general assembly, whether the manager is a partner or not. Also, a court may dismiss the manager at the request made by one or more partners in the company if the court deems that such dismissal is justified.