Ajman: Ajman Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a residential building in an industrial area on Tuesday.
The fire started in an apartment block, said Lt Col Ra’ad Obaid Al Zaabi, deputy director of Civil Defence. No casualties were reported although the apartment was gutted.
Fire brigade units of Ajman Civil Defence quickly responded to control the blaze.
Residents were evacuated safely, he said, adding that evacuation plans must be adhered to when building alarms go off. He also urged residents to get their devices and appliances checked periodically besides keeping fire extinguishers at hand.