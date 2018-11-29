Sharjah - Al Montazah Parks will officially be opening its doors to the public on December 1, 2018. After completing renovations and adding new attractions, the amusement park, ‘Island of Legends,’ and the water park, ‘Pearls Kingdom’, of Al Montazah are all set to thrill visitors. The Island of Legends has 26 attractions that are inspired by countries of the world such as Spain, Italy, France, London, China, and Netherlands. The Pearls Kingdom is equipped with 35 slides which will transport the little ones to a magical wonderland with mystical powers. The grand opening day celebration will begin at 4pm and continue till midnight.