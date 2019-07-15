Al Ain: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) has joined forces with Al Ain Zoo to become the first outside entity to host experiential education workshops for young learners at the zoo’s interactive Shaikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre (SZDLC).

The engaging workshops, for children who enrol in the Al Ain Zoo Summer Camp, align with the IFHC’s cross-curricular conservation education programme, ‘Conservation Education: The Houbara Model’, which is aligned with the UAE national school curriculum and is currently being implemented in 39 schools across the UAE. Four themes will help introduce the students to the importance of houbara bustards.

Theme one is centred around illegal vs legal trading of Houbara bustards. Activities within this theme are designed to raise awareness that trading and hunting are regulated. Theme two will enable students to experience life as an ecologist; how they track Houbara bustards and study their habitat.