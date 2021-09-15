Children with the mascots of Al Ain Book Fair during a previous edition of he event. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Book Fair 2021 will run from September 21 to September 30 at the Zayed Central Library under the theme ‘A reading generation is a leading generation’.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, and the Abu Dhabi Arabic language Centre (ALC) at the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi). In order to make it accessible to as wide an audience as possible, the fair will be hosted in a hybrid format, combining physical events with virtual sessions.

“Literacy is an essential building block of any successful nation and in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, DCT Abu Dhabi remains committed supporting a sustainable publishing sector and promoting reading as a means of contributing to building a knowledge-based economy,” said Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

‘Talent and creativity’

“Al Ain Book Fair provides all segments of our community with crucial access to the written word and all forms of culture and presents our young people with opportunities to share their talent and creativity with the world. With this edition’s focus on the UAE Jubilee, the fair will play an integral role in showcasing and disseminating our proud Emirati cultural heritage, highlighting the literary and cultural products that have shaped our national identity for the past five decades,” Al Hosani added.

More than 100 exhibitors and publishers from across the UAE will be participating in this year’s fair, showcasing the latest literary works and catering to a range of readers across all age groups. The event will also host 50 speakers, including eminent cultural figures, writers, creators and artists from the UAE, to share and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Emirates over the past half century.

‘Annual cultural agenda’

“Following the resounding success of the most recent Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, we are eagerly looking forward to the return of Al Ain Book Fair, a highlight of Abu Dhabi’s annual cultural agenda. With its distinct local perspective, each year, the fair hosts and celebrates a selection of Emirati writers and intellectuals, allowing our homegrown talent to interact directly with their readers and be introduced to new audiences. With a varied programme that truly offers something for everyone, we especially hope that impressionable young minds will be inspired by the joys of reading, in line with our mission of building creative and free-thinking future generations,” said Dr Ali bin Tamim, chairman at the ALC.

The fair will offer a packed programme curated to celebrate the UAE Year of the 50th, featuring cultural seminars, book readings, musical performances and poetry evenings. There will be fun activities for the whole family, with children’s activities including a wide range of entertainment, educational shows and workshops, focussing on learning and skill development.

The fair’s management will be implementing best-in-practice precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all visitors, exhibitors and staff.

Precautionary measures