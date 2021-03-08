Ajman: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ajman has conducted COVID-19 tests on 350 female domestic workers at labour recruitment offices recently. The initiative came as part of the efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus and was conducted in coordination with the Ajman Police General Command, the Medical District and partners.
An inspection campaign was organised to check on public health and conduct examinations to detect those infected with coronavirus. The campaign involved 350 domestic workers at various manpower recruitment offices in the emirate. Brigadier Abdullah Saif Khalfan Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that all service workers present at the manpower recruitment offices were examined to ensure their safety and their compliance with the precautionary measures. Three positive cases of coronavirus infection were discovered among those tested and they were promptly isolated. Subsequent followups revealed that all three positive cases were in stable condition and were receiving treatment.
Brig. Al Matroushi quashed recent rumours that claimed that the domestic labour recruitment offices in Ajman had been closed down due to the outbreak of coronavirus among the domestic workers. In this regard, Brig. Al Matroushi highlighted the need to check the accuracy of news and to source news from official sources only. he cautioned that anyone spreading rumours aimed at destabilising the security of the residents of the emirate will be subject to legal measures. He also stressed the need to adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to avoid legal consequences and penalties.