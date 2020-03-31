Initiative a token of appreciation for the work of doctors, nurses

Traffic violations in the records of doctors, nurses will be cancelled

Ajman: The General Command of Ajman Police has issued a directive to cancel all traffic violations in the records of “doctors and members of nursing bodies”.

The move is an attempt to ease their burden and appreciate their work at a time when they are going all out to protect the lives of people in the battle against coronavirus.

The decision has been taken under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, expressed his appreciation of the directives to support medical staff who make great sacrifices to protect residents from the spread of the epidemic.

Major General Al Nuaimi called on all concerned to take responsibility for the safety of the country and support medical personnel to accomplish their mission by staying at home and maintaining social distance.