Dubai: Sale of tickets for UAE-India flights between July 15 and 31 under the Vande Bharath Mission begins at 2pm today, the Indian Consulate in Dubai reminded the Indian community this morning.
In a tweet, the consulate posted a flyer by Air India Express and said the bookings can be done at www.airindiaexpress.in. The flyer said the sale of tickets will open at 2pm today (Friday).
It said Indian nationals registered with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai can book flights from July 15 to July 31 at normal repatriation fares either at www.airindiaexpress.in or through authorised travel agents.
Additional flights will also be opening for sale from July 12 to 26. Passport information and passenger contact information are mandatory while making the bookings, it added.