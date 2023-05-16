1. ADNOC L&S sets IPO price range of Dh1.99-Dh2.01 as subscription opens

Price range sets up an offer size of Dh2.21b-Dh2.23b for UAE's latest IPO

2. Saudi Arabia sets departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

More than 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season

3. A Filipina's journey from poverty to hope in Dubai

Imelda moved to Dubai to help her daughter realise her dreams and support her father

4. New routes for bus link to Dubai Metro stations to open on May 19

RTA will meanwhile cut journey time on some other routes

5. Bollywood: How Aryan Khan case exposed an ugly nexus in India