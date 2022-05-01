Abu Dhabi: In less than two months, Abu Dhabi will impose a ban on single-use plastic bags for the first time in its history.

While the ban is initially targeting only single-use plastic bags, it is actually designed to promote more sustainable, mindful living in the emirate, a top expert told Gulf News.

Announced by the emirate’s environment sector regulator, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), the regulation, which will come into force on June 1, represents a visible shift in sustainability practices in Abu Dhabi. This is a response to the challenge that every individual in the UAE uses 1,184 plastic bags a year, compared to the global average of 304 plastic bags per person each year.

Monir Bou Ghanem, advisor for integrated environmental policy and planning at the EAD, told Gulf News: “Single-use plastics pose a major threat when they enter the natural environment, and this is happening in increasing amounts both in Abu Dhabi and across the world. In fact, the UAE sees a high consumption of plastics in general, but a lot of it is, in fact, unavoidable. What we hope to do is to shift from single-use plastics to more reusable products that need not be discarded so easily.”

Viable alternatives

In fact, this initial ban is only targeting the use of single-use plastic bags in areas where there are viable alternatives.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri “We are extremely eager to continue on our path of reducing the consumption of single-use plastics in Abu Dhabi. As part of our plan to completely curb the use of single-use plastics, we are encouraging Abu Dhabi citizens to use more multipurpose and re-usable materials to reduce their environmental footprint,” Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary General, had said at the campaign’s launch, adding that the policy had been developed in light of the “harmful impacts on the environment and biodiversity” posed by disposable materials.

What are single-use plastics?

Single-use plastics are made primarily from fossil fuel–based chemicals and are meant to be disposed right after use. They are most commonly used for packaging and serviceware, such as bottles, wrappers, straws, and bags.

“There are plastics in many of our fabrics, in paints, in electronics, smartphones and hundreds of other products we use every day, and many of them have actually helped reduce emissions because they are lighter to transport and durable in nature. The problem arises when these products enter our natural environment. They take hundreds of years to return to their origin, and while doing so, they break down into tiny particles that can pose additional risks to other living things,” Bou Ghanem said.

“The policy is [therefore] designed to provide more environmentally-friendly alternatives in a manner that is sustainable,” he clarified.

Notable exemptions

For a start, single-use grocery shopping bags will be banned across the emirate. There will also be notable exceptions in the use of single-use bags.

“For example, ultra-thin plastics are currently used for packing meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables. There are no viable alternatives for these uses, so these bags will be exempt. Over time, we hope to encourage manufacturers to look for viable alternatives in these uses, if possible. It should be noted that uses are not part of the ban that will come into effect on June 1, which will mainly work to replace single-use plastic grocery shopping bags,” Bou Ghanem clarified.

Carrier bag specs

In their place, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has released a list of specifications for multiple-use carrier bags that are more durable. “The aim is to promote reuse, whether it be of heavy-duty plastic bags, paper bags, or fabric-based bags,” the expert said.

Shedding light on the specifications, Bou Ghanem said that plastic bags that are made available by retailers from June 1 onwards must be about 50 microns in thickness. Single-use plastic bags are just 18 to 21 microns thick, and therefore do not last over multiple uses.

Available plastic bags must also be made such that they can be used between four to 10 times without difficulty. In addition, they must have a load-bearing capacity of 15 litres.

High per-person usage

According to a report presented at the World Government Summit 2019, the UAE uses 11 billion plastic bags each year, which is three times the global average if usage is calculated per person.

“The key is to ensure less use of disposable, single-use items. In fact, we have found that 16 types of disposable plastic products contribute to 85 per cent of marine litter on beaches, and these are the kinds of consequences we want to curtail with this upcoming regulation,” Bou Ghanem explained.

Other disposables

Apart from single-use bags, the other kinds of disposable products causing harm to the environment include cups and lids, cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers, food containers, plastic bottles, cotton buds, crisp packets, sweet wrappers, cigarette butts, wet wipes and sanitary items, sticks for balloons, balloons, and microbeads.

“EAD aims to reduce the consumption of these products over time, as long as there are viable alternatives. It will also work to increase awareness on the impact of single-use products impact when they enter the natural environment. The availability of alternatives is key, so as we promote sustainable practices, we will work closely with industry partners to encourage the development and use of low impact or durable materials,” Bou Ghanem said.

Enhancing mindfulness

Consumer mindfulness will, in this way, be combined with manufacturer action.

“The average time for which a single use plastic shopping bag is used is less than 10 minutes. In fact, in the majority of cases, the bags are used just to transport groceries to the car, and then up to the house, then immediately discarded. We want this to change,” Bou Ghanem said.

Other products

The announced EAD regulation already includes a ban on some single use Styrofoam products that will come into effect on June 1, 2024. There are also various initiatives to recover plastic water bottles, of which Abu Dhabi consumes about 16,000 tons every year.

“We already have some bottle return schemes in place, and the goal is to recover and recycle at least half of the 16,000 tons of plastic water bottles,” the advisor said.

Global efforts

Earlier this year, Dubai also announced that it will introduce a charge of 25 fils for single-use plastic bags from July 1 onwards, with the aim of banning these bags completely in two years’ time.

At present, there are bans on single-use plastic bags in more than 90 countries, and charges on their use in more than 30 nations.

Dangers of plastics

• Most plastic bags are used only one time for an average of 20 minutes before being thrown away.

• Plastic bags that aren’t thrown away responsibly end up in the marine or terrestrial environment. Scientists estimate it can take up to 1,000 years for a plastic bag to disintegrate completely, releasing toxins and damaging the environment as they decay.

• Each year, more than one million seabirds and 100,000 animals including whales, dolphins and turtles are killed because of plastic bags.

How to reduce use of single-use plastics:

• Bring your own shopping bags from home when visiting a supermarket or store.

• Reuse any plastic bags you already have with you till they are torn, or have no load-bearing capacity.

• Avoid taking a shopping bag if you do not need one. For instance, some products like detergents already have strong handles that can be used to transport them to the car.

• Bring your own water bottle and refill it during the day.

• Opt for reusable cutlery or bring your own.