Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ list of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Sunday including 12 places.
This list now includes Bhutan and Iceland, and leaves out Bahrain, Falkland Islands, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, St Kitts and Nevis, and Thailand.
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
The destinations on the updated Green List include
-Australia
-Bhutan
-Brunei
-China
-Greenland
-Hong Kong (SAR)
-Iceland
-Mauritius
-Mongolia
-New Zealand
-Saudi Arabia
-Singapore
The new Green List, announced by sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is an updated to the list announced on January 26, which included 17 different destinations.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List also only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship.