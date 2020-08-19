Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced that drivers can now pay their traffic fines in interest free instalments.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, in order to be eligible, drivers must have a credit card covered by one of five banks — First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.
Drivers should then contact their bank for the service no later than two weeks from the date of receiving the fine, and make a request for paying the fine in instalments.
The Abu Dhabi Police said the fines can be paid through their service centres and digital channels, either through their website or smart phone application, which will include a one-year instalment system with no interest fees.
Motorists were encouraged to sign up for the new programme, with the Abu Dhabi Police saying the initiative was aimed at making things easier for drivers when it comes to paying off their traffic fines and violations.