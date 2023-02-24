Embed: https://twitter.com/ITCAbuDhabi/status/1628709705995497472?s=20
Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi city will see partial closures over the weekend, as will particular sections of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, the emirate’s public transport regulator has announced.
Partial bridge closure
According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), two left lanes on the bridge, in the inbound direction towards the city centre, will be closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on Saturday, February 25 to noon on Sunday, February 26.
Road closure
At midnight on Saturday, February 25, two right lanes on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, specifically in the stretch between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street in the outbound direction from the city centre, will be closed off to vehicles. The closure will be implemented until 5am on Monday, February 27.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive carefully around the closures, and to abide by all traffic rules and regulations.