Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria will soon host the second edition of ‘Exchange’, a social space that aims to increase community awareness about the importance of shared social responsibility.
Organised by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an - the social innovation spaces will be launched on March 16, and offer inspiration, free workshops and networking opportunities. A series of workshops, panel discussions and collaborative spaces will also help drive positive change.
“Exchange aims to bring people together to effectively tackle through collaboration critical social issues that hinder progress and development. It is part of our continued efforts to create a caring and forward-thinking community that collectively leverages its knowledge and resources to address social priorities,” said Salama Al Ameemi, Ma’an director-general.
Al Ameemi pointed out that in order to encourage social innovation, it is necessary for members of the community to proactively share their ideas and apply their knowledge and expertise to where it is most needed.
“Everyone can shape a better future for our community – but we can’t do it on our own. At the Exchange, Ma’an enables all of us to work together to exchange ideas, discuss sustainable solutions and collaborate to make a positive social impact,” she said.
‘Exchange’ will run at The Galleria Al Maryah Island until March 29.