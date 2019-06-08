ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi will host the second Primary Care Conference on June 19 to enhance awareness about the emirate’s health care sector, specifically the primary care model and regulations. To be organised by United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) Group including Danat Al Emarat Hospital, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers and Moorfields Eye Hospital at St Regis Abu Dhabi Hotel, Corniche, the conference which will be held in collaboration with Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DOH) will host expert speakers in primary care and family medicine from DOH, UEMedical and Malaffi. Mohammad Hamad Al Hameli, Undersecretary of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, described the conference as an important platform to raise awareness on Abu Dhabi’s health sector, specifically the primary care model and regulations.