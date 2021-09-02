Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021.
The committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations.
Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.
Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day 6, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate.
Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, without the need to quarantine, and take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.
When arriving from other destinations, unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.