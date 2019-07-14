Abu Dhabi: A mother of a baby boy and young daughter has been praised by Abu Dhabi Police for her actions after a fire broke out at their home in Al Ain.

Brigadier General Mohammad Mayouf Al Ketbi, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, lauded the mother for quickly taking her two children to safety after she saw smoke coming from the basement of the house and waiting for fire rescue teams to arrive.

Al Ketbi said the fire was quickly put out once firefighters reached the home, ensuring the flames didn’t spread to the rest of the house. The mother was also transferred to a hospital after the incident. Explaining the cause of the fire, Al Ketbi said it was the result of an air-conditioning unit catching fire. The brigadier called on residents to check their home appliances and electrical wiring for their own safety and to install smoke detectors.