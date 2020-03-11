Abu Dhabi: As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, hotels and other tourism facilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have been banned from serving shisha to customers within their premises.

In a circular sent out today, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), which regulates the tourism and hospitality sector, said the ban applies immediately.

“The DCT is instructing all tourism establishment to refrain from serving shisha in all areas and facilities. This should commence with immediate and urgent effect. Kindly note that tourism establishments will be visited by DCT inspectors…to verify adherence to the circular [and] establishments not in compliance with these guidelines will be subjected to legal action,” the circular said.