Awareness posters in five languages have also been distributed

Abu Dhabi Municipality officials distribute temperature detecting devices among building security guards in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Municipality

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has distributed 200 thermal scanners to building security guards in the capital and asked them to report if anyone shows symptoms of coronavirus, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The municipality also handed out posters printed in Arabic, English, Urdu, Filipino and Chinese, detailing precautionary instructions and symptoms of the virus to prevent it from being spread throughout the community.

The authorities also provided security guards in each building with contact numbers in order for them to report suspected cases of coronavirus or those who show symptoms.

The measure aims to educate building’s security guards about precautionary measures and guidelines issued by the competent authorities for the prevention and reduction of the spread of the coronavirus.