In 2019, municipality completed several projects to maintain the appearance of the city

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Municipality last year demolished 70 abandoned buildings among several projects to maintain the appearance of the city, it said on Saturday.

In 2019, the municipality has completed many such projects in various areas, including removing 389 structures and closing 229 abandoned wells in accordance with the requirements and standards of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi.

It also implemented 15 judicial rulings to eliminate violations.

The municipality has called on all owners of abandoned buildings in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs to take corrective measures regarding their buildings as they deface the general appearance of the city.