Abu Dhabi Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi courts have seen a noticeable decrease in the number of family disputes received by its Family Guidance Division in the first quarter of 2020, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced in a statement sent on Saturday.

The statement said that it has noted more reconciliation between parties, likely due to increased efforts to preserve family structures as people stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 80 per cent of its 4,132 family dispute sessions resulted in reconciliation in the fist quarter, while the number of family disputes submitted online also dropped. Only 54 disputes were registered in March, with 1,391 hearings scheduled, while 168 disputes were submitted in April, with 597 hearings and 702 remote family consultations.